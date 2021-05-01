Dubai: Dubai Economy has launched a smart service for the public to protect the public from random promotional calls. The service will allow consumers to report “annoying” calls from businesses and marketing teams promoting their products and services.
Consumers can submit their complaints on unsolicited calls online in a few steps and the CCCP (Commercial Compliance and Consumer Protection) team will take “prompt action” to alert callers and get the consumer’s contact number removed from their database. Dubai Economy reminded businesses in Dubai on the need to respect the privacy of consumers and go by their preferences on receiving promotional communication.
Dubai Economy also urged consumers to use the department's portal to report any unwanted promotional calls they may receive. Consumers can also use the Dubai Consumer App, available on Apple, Google and Huawei stores, or call 600545555.