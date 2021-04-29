1 of 10
LAST CHANCE TO TRY THE SAKURA MENU AT HASHI: Missing the cherry blossoms this year? Armani / Hashi will host you to celebrate Japan’s cherry blossom festival with a gastronomic spotlight on the fragrant pink petals. Indulge in some Wagyu beef tataki with black truffle amidst a floral presentation or opt for some traditional seafood Tempura selection. If you’re a huge fan of Toro, then you are in for a treat. Go ahead and savour some Toro sushi and sashimi and the signature Wagyu Robatayaki. To end the meal, the chef will offer a cherry dessert platter. The special tasting menu is priced at Dh699 per person and is only available until April 30. This is your last chance to try it!
DAYCATION LIKE A CAESAR: Guests at Caesars Palace Dubai, can enjoy a day pass with access to the hotel’s temperature-controlled infinity pool with a choice of luxury day pass packages. Priced from Dh280 per person on weekdays with Dh150 credit redeemable on F&B, and Dh380 per person on weekends with Dh200 redeemable on F&B, pool days at Neptune Pool and Bar give guests full access to the alfresco venue, as well as a delicious choice of food and drink options. A day in the sun can be upgraded by booking one of Neptune Pool and Bar’s private cabanas. The perfect choice for couples or families looking to enjoy an escape. Each cabana features premium sun loungers and adjustable shades, while a dedicated waiter is on hand to provide ice cold refreshments, bottled water and plush towels throughout the day. Neptune Cabanas are priced at DH1,200 with Dh400 fully redeemable on F&B.
NEW VEGAN MENU AT ATELIER M: Marina favourite Atelier M, in Pier 7 have launched a new Vegan menu with some delicious options for those looking for something special. With intense research, the restaurant has come up with a new menu that doesn’t offer vegans just one or two options. The menu includes ten dishes that have been carefully curated, perfect for a date night, or girls night out. Dishes on the menu include; Roasted Cashew Agnolotti Dh65 (Japanese sweetcorn, cashew cheese, & almond soy caramel), Polenta Dh75 (white cannellini ragout, wild mushrooms and herb mix) and Nazu Tzatziki Dh65 (crispy eggplant, tzatziki sauce & pickled cucumber). Save room for dessert with options including; Pumpkin Meringue Dh65 (macerated fruits, aquafaba and avocado mousse) and Lemon Tart Dh68 (tart crust, lemon curd and wild berries).
CHECK OUT PROJECT ART: Zabeel House by Jumeirah, The Greens is hosting a new initiative this weekend called Project Art. It is designed to empower Dubai’s burgeoning art community. Project Art will see top local talent granted free-of-charge space within the award-winning property to exhibit their work, lead educational masterclasses and creative workshops. During short-term residencies, participating artists will have their works on display in high-traffic areas of the hotel and participate in scheduled masterclasses and impromptu workshops with guests. The new initiative launches on Friday, April 30 with award-winning Timeblend Dubai, a photography collection by German-born Florian Kriechbaumer, who will showcase photographic works which capture the day-to-night transition of various iconic views of Dubai. The event will continue through to sunday. The artist will also be available for several ‘Meet and Greet’ sessions during the opening weekend, where community members, visitors and aspiring photographers will be able to interact and engage with Florian, as well as inquire about purchasing the artworks displayed.
A NEW IFTAR TO TRY THIS WEEKEND: Amaseena, the gorgeous outdoor restaurant at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai marks the special time of year with iftar and suhour that can be booked through Marriott International's dedicated platform, morecravings.com. Bedouin-inspired tents, beautifully hung lanterns amidst the star-filled sky, and the sound of Arabic music sets the stage for culinary art. From mandi-cooked lamb, traditional favorites and delicacies flavored with hand-roasted spices, to tagine cooked in authentic clay cookware, the lavish buffet is spread across nine food stations highlighting the best of Middle Eastern cuisine with dishes from Morocco, Lebanon and Persia. Iftar is served from sunset to 10pm at Dh249 per person inclusive of Ramadan juices and water. Children below 5 dine for free, while ages 6 to 12 dine at 50 per cent off..
ALTERNATIVE IFTAR AT TOP GOLF: During Ramadan, Topgolf Dubai is marking this occasion by offering guests two Iftar Packages and an Arabic specials menu. Guests can choose between a traditional or western iftar package inclusive of two hours game play and unlimited soft beverages. Both packages feature a whole host of starters, main courses and desserts and are stacked up in a tower; perfect for groups of friends and family. Packages are available from 6pm-11pm daily during Ramadan, for up to six people and cost Dh1,500 per package. The Arabic favourites include Hummus Bill Laham, Babaganoush, Lamb Uzi, Kibbeh Bil Laban and Mixed Baklava, while the Ramadan Specials menu, includes locally inspired dishes such as Hummus Bil Laham, Aromatic Fried Cauliflower, Samkeh Harra and Umm Ali.
TRY THE KERALA MENU AT LITTLE MISS INDIA: Little Miss India, located at Fairmont The Palm, is bringing back its character led, gastronomic extravaganza – the Travels of Mohini. Introduced by the mistress of the mansion Little Miss India herself – otherwise known as the fictional character Mohini Singh. She diners are taken on a culinary journey through her travels, culminating in an eccentric menu from the motherland exploring the history and diversity of southern Indian cuisine. Part one of the Travels of Mohini series is available from April 26 to 29th May and features mouth-watering flavours from Kerala – arguably one of India’s best kept secrets and considered the spice board of the country. Travels of Mohini to Kerala will feature seafood ranging from fresh crab, scallops to whole red snapper, all prepared with an innovative take on Malabari cuisine with a twist by Head Chefs Anup Pawar and Arif Mohammed.
START YOUR WEEKEND WITH FOCACCIA: La Fabbrica Italiana stands out because it has only three items on the menu. Focaccia, Burrata and Tiramisu. The Italian venue has been set up at Al Wasl 51 and is dedicated to creating authentic and historical Italian foods. It is Dubai’s first and only family run Focacceria and is open daily from 11am-11pm for dine in and takeaway. The main focus is of course the Focaccia, is topped with all kinds of savoury and sweet ingredients, from truffle to parmesan and pesto or Nutella and pear. Then you’ve got the Burrata which is pure white and hand molded by Italian artisan hands. And finish with their amazing Tiramisu, invented by the family’s great aunt Speranza Bon.
CHECK OUT A VIRTUAL FARMERS MARKET: Les Gastronomes has launched Dubai’s First Virtual Farmers Market. Foodies that spend the weekend in and still want high quality foods delivered to their doors now have access to Les Gastronomes’ first ever virtual weekend farmers market. Customers can order limited edition products at the marketplace to help inspire new gourmand cooking creations. The limited stock items will only be available for a short time at the online weekend market, and will be available for same day or next day delivery.
STAYCATION OF THE WEEK: Guests staying at Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas Ras Al Khaimah can enjoy a BBQ feast of cooked meats, seafood and Arabic favourites with their iftar BBQ packages. Available to families or groups staying in the property’s private villas, the new BBQ Celebration promotion offers a unique take on the traditional iftar meal, served outdoors once the sun sets. A personal chef will be on hand throughout the two-hour experience to prepare the BBQ as well as expertly cook a wide variety of dishes, ideal for meat and seafood lovers. Catering for between four and six diners, the Oriental and Seafood BBQ options are priced Dh999 and Dh1,190 respectively. A great option for Muslim families who are fasting as well as non-fasting diners eager to try a BBQ by the pool. Jannah Hotel Apartments & Villas Ras Al Khaimah staycation offers in the villas are priced from Dh1,500 per night on the weekdays and Dh3,000 on weekends.
