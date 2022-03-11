Dubai: A fire broke out on a medium-rise residential building in Al Barsha 1, behind Mall of the Emirates, in Dubai today in the afternoon. No injuries or deaths were reported. Civil Defence personnel doused the fire within 14 minutes after arriving at the spot.
The Command Room of Dubai Civil Defence received an emergency call at 1.24pm and firefighters from the Al Barsha Fire Station arrived at the spot within just four minutes after receiving the call. Firefighters from Al Marsa and Nad Al Shiba Fire Stations were also dispatched as back-up. “Our teams evacuated the building and controlled the fire within 14 minutes without any injuries or deaths,” said an official.
Dubai Civil Defence teams were called to the Al Barsha area to tackle the blaze.
The building facade was damaged. Authorities were investigating the cause of the fire.
Filipino expatriate Eugene Bacayo, a resident of Al Salam Building, said he and his family suddenly heard sirens and went outside to see that their building was on fire. Bacayo lives on the sixth floor of the building.
Filipinos Zel and Josh rushed home from work, after they came to know that their building was on fire. “We are still shocked. We don’t know what the situation is inside our apartment,” Josh, who lives on the ninth floor, told Gulf News.
Affected residents said authorities assisted them to find temporary shelters.
The authorities said the building was under a cooling process before handing it over to forensic experts for further investigations.