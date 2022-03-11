Dubai: Dubai Police launched an awareness campaign to educate cyclists and e-scooter riders. The campaign reached more than 207 people in the Jumeirah area.
The campaign aimed to educate riders about traffic rules and safety instructions for their own safety and the safety of others. The campaign additionally focused on reducing traffic accidents and casualties.
Colonel Jumaa bin Suwaidan, Deputy Director of Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that cyclists and e-scooter riders must comply with the rules and regulations set by the relevant authority. “It is important to abide by traffic rules and instructions. Riders should use roads and paths designated for this type of transport and follow related security and safety requirements,” Col Bin Suwaidan said in a statement.
The safety of riders includes wearing of proper safety gear such as helmet, especially when biking near highways, in addition to wearing a reflective jacket, installing a bright white front and red rear-light reflectors.
“E-scooters and bicycles must be equipped with valid brakes”, Col Bin Suwaidan added.