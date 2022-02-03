Fujairah: Fujairah Police have launched a pedestrian safety campaign to create awareness among road users.
The Traffic and Patrols Department of Fujairah Police launched the first quarterly campaign for 2022 under the slogan ‘Safety of pedestrians and drivers from run-over accidents’. The campaign is part of the Traffic and Patrols Department’s objective to highlight a traffic-safety culture through public awareness programmes. This is also in keeping with the objectives of the UAE Ministry of Interior and Fujairah Police to make the roads safer for all. The campaign particularly aims to reduce run-over accidents, injuries and deaths.
Colonel Saleh Mohammad Al Dhanhani, Director of the Traffic and Patrols Department of Fujairah Police, stressed that pedestrians have the right to cross roads safely. He said speeding, distraction while driving, lack of attention and crossing roads at non-designated places are some of the major reasons behind run-over accidents.
Col Al Dhanhani pointed out the need for motorists to take into account children and the elderly when they cross roads and that the safety of pedestrians is a shared responsibility between pedestrians and other road users.
Road users were also urged to pay attention when on the road and avoid speeding vehicles — particularly on busy roads, near markets, schools, mosques and sports clubs.
First Lieutenant Moza Abdul Salam Al Darmaki, Director of the Traffic Awareness and Media Branch, explained that the campaign’s goal was to spread traffic safety awareness and promote the idea of safe crossings to avoid run-over accidents.