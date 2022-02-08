Ajman: Ajman Police is offering prizes worth up to Dh5,000 to the public for the top suggestions on preventing traffic accidents.
The focus is on preventing run-over accidents in residential neighbourhoods and accidents involving delivery motorbikes.
The force has launched an online platform for uploading the suggestions, which will be evaluated by a police committee. People can submit their suggestion until February 20 via the QR scan or link on Ajman Polices’ social media platforms.
The first place winner will receive Dh5,000, the second place will receive Dh2,000 and the third place Dh1,000.
Ajman Police said: “Our community is our partner. Share with us your opinions and ideas in facing traffic challenges, so that we can raise our police services to the level of your aspirations.”