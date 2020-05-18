Helmets can also pull up files on people from the central database

Smart helmets being used by Abu Dhabi Police to detect temperatures Image Credit: Abu Dhabi Police

Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi Police have started using smart helmets to detect temperatures of people in large crowds, it was recently announced.

The helmet, which also has night vision, sends automatic alerts to the wearer if someone is found to have a temperature consistent with coronavirus.

Lieutnenant General Shaikh Saif Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, sanctioned the use of the cameras last month, and Major General Sheikh Mohammed Bin Tahnoun Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Ministry of Interior’s Council for Innovation, confirmed they were now in use with specialist police teams.

Police can patrol and diagnose people from a safe distance of five metres. The sensors not only read temperature but also recognise and store facial recognition details.