Photos: Europe reopens widely, seeks to salvage summer vacations
Acropolis in Athens, shops in Italy, markets in Belgium, stores in Italy are reopening
People wearing a face mask and shield walk across the Vittorio Emanuele II shopping mall in Milan on May 18, 2020. Europe reopened more widely on Monday, allowing people into the Acropolis in Athens, shops in Italy, markets and museums in Belgium, garden stores in Ireland and beer gardens in Bavaria while its leaders discussed how to salvage Europe's hallowed summer vacations.
A teacher and a pupil are seen wearing a protective face mask during the gradual re-opening of GO! Talent school in Dendermonde, Belgium, on May 18, 2020. Belgium is in its tenth week of confinement. On May 18, schools start again for a limited number of grades.
Visitors wash their hands in front of ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill of Athens, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites Monday, along with high schools, shopping malls, and mainland travel in the latest round of easing pandemic restrictions imposed in late March.
Commuters wait to board a TFL red London bus at Vauxhall bus station in central London on May 18, 2020.
Workers pose during the re-opening of a market in Geraardsbergen, Belgium.
Customers drink coffee at the Versailles restaurant and pastry shop in Lisbon, Monday, May 18, 2020. Some cafes and restaurants are reopening in Portugal on Monday. The government is gradually easing measures introduced to stem the spread of the new coronavirus.
Greece's Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis enters a classroom during his visit to a secondary school in Athens, Monday, May 18, 2020. Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites Monday, along with high schools, shopping malls, and mainland travel in the latest round of easing pandemic restrictions imposed in late March.
Women wearing protective masks work on the nails of customers at a beauty salon, as Italy eases some of the lockdown measures put in place during the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Rome, Italy May 18, 2020.
Cars line in front of the car transport station to the island Sylt, as a policeman warns a driver who has made an illegal turn in Dagebuell, Germany, Monday, May 18, 2020. In the northern federal state Schleswig-Holstein, lifting of the rules in the corona virus crisis came into effect on May 18, 2020. Ferries brought tourists back to the islands of Foehr, Sylt or Amrum.
A customer wearing a face mask to protect against coronavirus, checks her cellphone inside a mall during its reopening in Athens, Monday, May 18, 2020. Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites Monday, along with high schools, shopping malls, and mainland travel in the latest round of easing the lockdown restrictions imposed in late March.
A man wears a protective mask as he waits on the platform at Monument underground station, in London, Monday, May 18, 2020. Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced last Sunday that people could return to work if they could not work from home.
A visitor has his temperature checked in St. Peter's square at the Vatican in the day of the reopening of St. Peter's Basilica, Monday, May 18, 2020. Italy is slowly lifting sanitary restrictions after a two-month coronavirus lockdown.
Employees of the Public Order Office in protective suits leave the refugee accommodation in the Central Accommodation Facility ZUE Sankt Augustin I in Sankt Augustin, Germany, Monday 18, 2020.
Commuters at the TfL (Transport for London) victoria line underground wait for the train towards central London from Walthamstow Central station in east London on May 18, 2020.
Students, wearing face masks and paying attention to social distancing, study at Les Magnolias primary school during the partial lifting of COVID-19 lockdown regulations in Brussels, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber's scissors filling the air again.
Hairdressers work in a salon with face shields and masks during the partial lifting of coronavirus, COVID-19, lockdown regulations in Antwerp, Belgium, Monday, May 18, 2020. Belgium is taking the next step in its relaxation of the coronavirus lockdown on Monday, with more students going to school, markets and museums reopening and the snip of a barber's scissors filling the air again.
A visitor has her temperature checked in St. Peter's square at the Vatican in the day of the reopening of the Basilica, Monday, May 18, 2020. Italy is slowly lifting sanitary restrictions after a two-month coronavirus lockdown.
A worker wearing a face mask against the spread of coronavirus cleans inside a mall during its reopening in Athens, Monday, May 18, 2020. Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites Monday, along with high schools, shopping malls, and mainland travel in the latest round of easing pandemic, COVID-19, restrictions imposed in late March.
A man takes a picture next the ancient Parthenon temple at the Acropolis hill of Athens, on Monday, May 18, 2020. Greece reopened the Acropolis in Athens and other ancient sites Monday, along with high schools, shopping malls, and mainland travel in the latest round of easing pandemic restrictions imposed in late March.
Cyclists are pictured at Parliament Square, in London, Monday, May 18, 2020. Large areas of London are to be closed to cars and vans to allow people to walk and cycle safely as the coronavirus lockdown is eased, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has announced.
