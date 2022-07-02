Dubai: The Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) has reminded its customers to take advantage of its smart services to manage their electricity and water consumption more efficiently, especially during the summer months.
DEWA noted: “The Smart Living initiative, which won the 2020 Hamdan Bin Mohammed Programme for Government Services Flag, helps customers monitor and manage their water and electricity consumption digitally and proactively without needing to contact DEWA. The ‘High Water Usage Alert’, which is part of the Smart Response initiative, helps customers discover any leaks in the water connections after the metre.”
Energy-saving tips
DEWA has also advised its customers to replace old air conditioners with new energy-efficient ACs and set the AC thermostat to 24 degrees Celsius, which is suitable for the human body to feel comfortable.
DEWA also recommends cleaning the AC filters periodically to enhance their efficiency and ensuring doors and windows are adequately sealed to prevent cold air from escaping.
Moreover, customers should use LED lights and timers or motion-detectors to control its operation, wherever applicable. Swimming pools should be covered and plants watered either before 8am or after 6pm to avoid water evaporation when the temperature is high.
More practical energy-saving tips are available on DEWA’s smart app and website.