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US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today, Sept. 7

Flights, fuel and shipping: Key impacts of US-Iran tensions on UAE residents

Last updated:
Jay Hilotin, Senior Assistant Editor
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UAE airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah remain open, but airlines continue to adjust schedules as regional airspace and maritime-security conditions change. Photo shows a scene at the Dubai International Airport.
UAE airports in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah remain open, but airlines continue to adjust schedules as regional airspace and maritime-security conditions change. Photo shows a scene at the Dubai International Airport.
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The US-Iran conflict has entered a volatile phase around the Strait of Hormuz, in a tit-for-tat that has raised shipping risks amid attacks involving tankers and naval vessels.

Iran is also preparing to declare a new “prohibited zone” near the waterway, while Washington continues enforcing its blockade and escorting selected commercial ships. 

For UAE residents, the immediate concerns are potential flight disruptions, higher fuel and insurance costs, delays to imported goods and increased risks for vessels operating in the Gulf and Gulf of Oman. 

Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other airports in the UAE remain open, but airlines continue to adjust schedules as regional airspace and maritime-security conditions change. Residents should monitor official UAE advisories, airline notices and emergency alerts rather than rely on social media reports.

Developments to watch

Iran plans ‘prohibited zone’ near Hormuz

Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran would announce a new restricted maritime zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days.

The area would reportedly begin at the line of the US naval blockade and extend into parts of the Persian Gulf.

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Ships entering the zone without coordination with Iran could be placed on Tehran’s sanctions list, potentially affecting their insurance and future access to the waterway. The announcement raises the risk of overlapping US and Iranian control measures in waters close to the UAE, Oman and major shipping routes.malaymail+1

Hormuz shipping traffic drops sharply

An average of only 10 commodity ships a day transited the Strait of Hormuz during the past 10 days, the lowest rate since May, according to shipping data. 

The decline followed reported US and Iranian attacks on tankers. US forces struck three Iranian oil tankers, including one near Kharg Island, while IRGC said it targeted three tankers using “unauthorised” routes and additional US vessels. Maritime risk assessments now classify the threat as extreme for Iranian- and Iran-linked ships and significantly elevated for US-linked or US-escorted vessels.

Ship attacks deepen standoff

The latest incidents show how the conflict is moving beyond warnings and sanctions into a sustained contest over commercial shipping.

The US says it is trying to reopen Hormuz and protect oil shipments, while Iran claims authority to restrict routes it considers "unauthorised".

The result is a dangerous stalemate: military escorts may allow some tankers to pass, but attacks and threats are discouraging shipowners, insurers and crews from using the waterway.

For the UAE, this could mean greater volatility in port activity, freight costs, fuel prices and marine insurance.

Iran’s oil exports face pressure

Iran has reportedly gone about seven weeks without meaningful crude exports through Hormuz, as the US blockade cuts into one of Tehran’s main sources of foreign-currency revenue.

The disruption is significant for Iran’s economy, but it also threatens global energy markets because Hormuz is a major route for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf.

UAE residents could feel the effects through fuel-price changes, transport costs and higher prices for imported goods if the disruption persists, as per Reuters.

£35.75m London penthouses linked to Mojtaba Khamenei

Two luxury London penthouses linked by media reports to Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei have been placed on the market after the financial network associated with Iranian banker Ali Ansari came under sanctions and receivership pressure. 

The properties, near Kensington Palace, were purchased for a combined £35.75 million in 2014 and 2016.

Land Registry records reportedly identify Ansari as the registered owner, while US Treasury sanctions describe him as a financier linked to Khamenei’s network. 

The ownership allegations have not been established through a court ruling.

What UAE residents should do

  • Check airline and airport notices before travelling.

  • Expect possible delays or cancellations on routes linked to Gulf conflict zones.

  • Avoid filming or approaching military, port or maritime-security activity.

  • Follow UAE government advisories and emergency instructions.

  • Do not share unverified reports about attacks, airspace closures or fuel shortages.

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