US-Iran war: What UAE residents need to know today, Sept. 7

Flights, fuel and shipping: Key impacts of US-Iran tensions on UAE residents
The US-Iran conflict has entered a volatile phase around the Strait of Hormuz, in a tit-for-tat that has .
Iran is also preparing to declare a new “prohibited zone” near the waterway, while Washington continues enforcing its blockade and escorting selected commercial ships.
For UAE residents, the immediate concerns are potential flight disruptions, higher fuel and insurance costs, delays to imported goods and increased risks for vessels operating in the Gulf and Gulf of Oman.
Abu Dhabi, Dubai and other airports in the UAE remain open, but airlines continue to adjust schedules as regional airspace and maritime-security conditions change. Residents should monitor official UAE advisories, airline notices and emergency alerts rather than rely on social media reports.
Iran plans
Hormuz commercial shipping traffic
mark a dangerous new phase
Iranian oil exports stall as US blockade tightens
linked to Mojtaba Khamenei put on sale
Iranian security chief Mohsen Rezaei said Tehran would announce a new restricted maritime zone outside the Strait of Hormuz in the coming days.
The area would reportedly begin at the line of the US naval blockade and extend into parts of the Persian Gulf.
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Ships entering the zone without coordination with Iran could be placed on Tehran’s sanctions list, potentially affecting their insurance and future access to the waterway. The announcement raises the risk of overlapping US and Iranian control measures in waters close to the UAE, Oman and major shipping routes.malaymail+1
An average of only 10 commodity ships a day transited the Strait of Hormuz during the past 10 days, the lowest rate since May, according to shipping data.
The decline followed reported US and Iranian attacks on tankers. and additional US vessels. Maritime risk assessments now classify the threat as extreme for Iranian- and Iran-linked ships and significantly elevated for US-linked or US-escorted vessels.
The latest incidents show how the conflict is moving beyond warnings and sanctions into a sustained contest over commercial shipping.
The US says it is trying to reopen Hormuz and protect oil shipments, while Iran claims authority to restrict routes it considers "unauthorised".
The result is a dangerous stalemate: military escorts may allow some tankers to pass, but attacks and threats are discouraging shipowners, insurers and crews from using the waterway.
For the UAE, this could mean greater volatility in port activity, freight costs, fuel prices and marine insurance.
Iran has reportedly gone about seven weeks without meaningful crude exports through Hormuz, as the US blockade cuts into one of Tehran’s main sources of foreign-currency revenue.
The disruption is significant for Iran’s economy, but it also threatens global energy markets because Hormuz is a major route for oil and gas shipments from the Gulf.
UAE residents could feel the effects through fuel-price changes, transport costs and higher prices for imported goods if the disruption persists, as per Reuters.
have been placed on the market after the financial network associated with Iranian banker Ali Ansari came under sanctions and receivership pressure.
The properties, near Kensington Palace, were purchased for a combined £35.75 million in 2014 and 2016.
Land Registry records reportedly identify Ansari as the registered owner, while US Treasury sanctions describe him as a financier linked to Khamenei’s network.
The ownership allegations have not been established through a court ruling.
Check airline and airport notices before travelling.
Expect possible delays or cancellations on routes linked to Gulf conflict zones.
Avoid filming or approaching military, port or maritime-security activity.
Follow UAE government advisories and emergency instructions.
Do not share unverified reports about attacks, airspace closures or fuel shortages.