Why US military might can’t end Iran war despite Trump’s strikes and blockade

Iran has lost senior leaders, much of its navy has been destroyed and its ability to monitor and threaten shipping through the Strait of Hormuz has been repeatedly degraded.

Yet six months after the war began, Iran is still fighting — and Washington is still striking some of the same types of targets it attacked before.

It only has to survive, rebuild enough of its capabilities to keep threatening shipping and US interests, and make Washington pay an increasingly high price for achieving its objectives.

Michael Froman, president of the Council on Foreign Relations, told The New York Times that Iran was fundamentally weaker than it was several years ago and that the US military had achieved many of its objectives.

But he pointed to the challenge posed by asymmetric warfare: Even a much smaller power with far fewer capabilities can deploy them strategically enough to frustrate a vastly stronger adversary.

A drone approaching a tanker, an anti-ship missile launch or the possibility of mines in shipping lanes can raise insurance and charter costs and make companies reconsider voyages through one of the world’s most important energy corridors.

Axios has reported that US military officials became concerned that Iran was rebuilding radar, air-defence and anti-ship missile capabilities around the strait, potentially requiring Washington to conduct periodic strikes to keep the threat suppressed.

US officials have described the process as “mowing the grass” or playing “whack-a-mole” — destroying Iranian capabilities, watching Tehran reconstruct some of them and then striking again.

Traffic through the strait has risen sharply. More than 17 million barrels of oil reportedly passed through on Monday, approaching the roughly 20 million barrels a day that moved through before the war.

At the same time, Washington is trying to ensure that other countries’ oil gets through Hormuz while Iran’s does not.

The Wall Street Journal has reported that US deployments to the Middle East are being extended into 2027, as Washington maintains roughly 50,000 personnel alongside warships, fighter aircraft, air-defence systems and other forces required by the conflict.

To claim a durable victory, it needs not merely to destroy Iranian military assets but to prevent Tehran from rebuilding them, keep Hormuz reliably open, protect regional allies, squeeze Iran economically and ultimately translate all that pressure into a political outcome.

The New York Times noted another sign of the difficulty this week: Trump has returned to urging Iranians to “rise up”, six months after making similar calls at the beginning of the war, while negotiations remain stalled and there is still no clear end to the conflict.

A Senior Associate Editor with more than 30 years in the media, Stephen N.R. curates, edits and publishes impactful stories for Gulf News — both in print and online — focusing on Middle East politics, student issues and explainers on global topics. Stephen has spent most of his career in journalism, working behind the scenes — shaping headlines, editing copy and putting together newspaper pages with precision. For the past many years, he has brought that same dedication to the Gulf News digital team, where he curates stories, crafts explainers and helps keep both the web and print editions sharp and engaging.