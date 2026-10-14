Iran escalates threats to shipping through Hormuz
The Middle East conflict intensified on Wednesday as Yemen's Houthis threatened further attacks on Saudi airports and oil facilities, while Iran signalled a tougher campaign against vessels crossing the Strait of Hormuz. With Riyadh airport still closed and fighting worsening in Yemen, the developments have significant implications for UAE travellers, businesses and energy markets.
Here are five key developments UAE residents need to know this evening.
Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis vowed Wednesday to continue attacks on Saudi Arabia's airports and oil infrastructure after striking Saudi Aramco's headquarters in Dhahran overnight.
Reuters reported that the attack caused a fire across several floors of the building. Saudi Arabia's energy ministry described it as a limited fire.
The Saudi-led coalition also reported intercepting a ballistic missile aimed at Riyadh on Wednesday.
The Houthis described their attacks as retaliation for Saudi military operations in Yemen and warned of further strikes on Saudi infrastructure.
King Khalid International Airport remains closed until at least October 17 following repeated Houthi attacks, Reuters reported on Wednesday.
Saturday's deadly airport strike killed 13 people, while subsequent attacks have further disrupted aviation across Saudi Arabia.
Associated Press reported that more than 3,000 flights scheduled to depart from Saudi airports had been cancelled or listed as not operating over the past week, according to aviation analytics firm Cirium.
For UAE residents travelling to Saudi Arabia, particularly for Umrah or business, checking flight status directly with Emirates, Etihad, flydubai or Air Arabia before departure remains essential.
Iran's Revolutionary Guard said Wednesday that a cargo ship carrying 2,500 containers sank after striking a naval mine in the Strait of Hormuz.
Associated Press reported that Iran described the vessel as travelling through an unauthorised route. The ship's identity and the fate of its crew remained unclear.
Reuters reported at least five maritime security incidents around Hormuz over the preceding 48 hours.
For UAE businesses, the escalation threatens higher shipping insurance premiums, freight charges and delivery delays.
Intensifying fighting between Saudi-backed Yemeni forces and the Houthis continues to threaten the Red Sea coast and the strategically important Bab Al Mandab shipping passage.
Reuters reported Wednesday that hospitals across Yemen were struggling with rising casualties, while humanitarian agencies warned that approximately 800,000 people had lost access to assistance.
The International Committee of the Red Cross reported severe pressure on hospitals, while the UN World Food Programme warned of dwindling food supplies in Taiz.
Further instability around Bab Al Mandab could complicate shipping between the Gulf, Asia and Europe.
Brent crude traded at $105.56 a barrel at 5.25pm UAE time on Wednesday, Reuters reported, while US West Texas Intermediate reached $95.39.
Markets remain concerned that continuing attacks on tankers and Saudi oil facilities could disrupt global supplies.
For UAE residents, prolonged instability could increase logistics and imported-goods costs, although crude-price movements do not automatically translate into immediate petrol-price changes. Residents should continue monitoring UAE government and airline announcements.