US-Iran conflict: What UAE residents need to know today (Sept. 25, 2026)

Brent rises above $106 as Houthi attacks, fragile US-Iran talks keep markets on edge
The US-Iran conflict is again driving sharp swings in oil, financial markets and regional security, as investors weigh tentative diplomatic contacts against fresh Houthi missile-and-drone attacks on Saudi Arabia and continued disruption around the Strait of Hormuz.
For the UAE, the effects remain visible in aviation, shipping and energy sectors.
The UAE is expanding alternative export and trade routes to reduce dependence on Hormuz, while flights operated by Iranian airlines have been suspended from Sept. 24 until further notice.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi airports otherwise remain open, though carriers continue to adjust schedules amid elevated regional risk.
This is the most significant new UAE aviation measure.
The UAE General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA) said the suspension applies to Iranian airlines flying to and from the UAE and took effect on September 24. No end date was given.
Thdecision was taken in response to a US ban on Iranian airlines operating at airports in various countries. The authority said it would continue to update the public as the situation develops.
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UAE airports remain operational. Dubai's Al Maktoum International flight-status system is showing scheduled services operating today (Friday), including flights to Moscow and Makhachkala, although individual flights can still be delayed or cancelled.
Airline schedules, however, remain uneven with a number of international airlines yet to resume UAE routes.
Dubai and Abu Dhabi have continued handling international services, while some carriers have suspended particular routes or reduced frequencies.
Emirates continues to operate its network, but passengers should check individual flight status before travelling.
The airline's operations have been affected by regional airspace restrictions and rerouting, meaning flight times and schedules can change at short notice.
Etihad continues to operate international services from Abu Dhabi.
Its flight-status system is currently showing normal booking availability for routes including Abu Dhabi–Delhi on September 25.
Etihad's official flight-status page also lists a September 24 technical delay involving Beirut service EY583/EY584, illustrating that not every disruption should automatically be attributed to the regional conflict.
flydubai continues to operate with a reduced schedule, while warning passengers that flight durations and transit times may be longer because some routes are being rerouted.
The airline advises passengers to check flight status and its operational updates before heading to the airport.
Several foreign airlines continue to keep Dubai services suspended or reduced even as other carriers restore flights.
Current published schedules include:
Air France: Dubai services suspended through October 13.
Wizz Air: Dubai services expected to resume October 25; Abu Dhabi October 27.
Singapore Airlines: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
KLM: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
ITA Airways: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
SWISS: Dubai services suspended through October 24.
Eurowings: Dubai services suspended through October 24, with services currently scheduled to resume November 1.
Air Canada: Dubai flights cancelled until mid-January 2027.
Philippine Airlines: Manila-Dubai service is scheduled to resume October 2, initially four times weekly.
Turkish Airlines: Dubai and Abu Dhabi services have resumed, while Tehran flights remain suspended.
These return dates remain subject to operational and security conditions.
For UAE residents, the latest developments matter most for fuel prices, flights, shipping, imported goods and financial markets.
Fuel: Higher crude prices can eventually feed into petrol and diesel prices, although the timing and size of any impact depend on UAE pricing mechanisms and how long the oil rally lasts.
Flights: The UAE aviation sector continues to operate, but airlines remain sensitive to changing regional airspace and security conditions. Separately, the UAE on Thursday suspended flights operated by Iranian airlines to and from the country until further notice, following a US ban affecting Iranian carriers.
Imported goods: A prolonged disruption to Gulf shipping can increase freight, insurance and transportation costs. Those costs can eventually feed into prices of imported goods.
Financial markets: Higher oil prices can benefit energy producers but increase inflation pressure, potentially keeping global interest rates higher for longer. That can affect borrowing costs, currencies and investment markets.
Shipping: Visible traffic through Hormuz remains far below normal, although AIS tracking does not capture every vessel because some ships switch off their transponders.
The oil market is now balancing two opposing forces.
On one side, Saudi Arabia is restoring its East-West pipeline and has been increasing crude movements through alternative routes, providing some protection against a prolonged Hormuz disruption.
Trackers earlier reported Saudi crude exports rebounding sharply in September.
On the other, Iran retains significant leverage over the Strait of Hormuz, while the Houthi escalation creates a second threat around the Red Sea and Yanbu.
The result is an unusually fragile market: every sign of a diplomatic breakthrough can push oil lower, while every new attack can send prices sharply higher.
For UAE residents, the immediate takeaway is that the conflict is no longer only a military and diplomatic story. Its effects are increasingly visible in oil prices, aviation, shipping costs, inflation and financial markets.
Another attack on tankers or Gulf export terminals
Any successful strike could immediately push oil and shipping insurance costs higher.
A prolonged Hormuz restriction
The longer the world's major energy chokepoint remains disrupted, the greater the pressure on global oil and gas supplies.
Further damage to Saudi bypass routes
Attacks on the East-West pipeline or Yanbu could reduce Saudi Arabia's ability to move crude around Hormuz.
More Houthi attacks on Red Sea shipping or Yanbu infrastructure
This could put Saudi Arabia's alternative export route under additional pressure. Reuters has reported that the Houthi escalation threatens Saudi oil exports at a time when Hormuz remains disrupted.
Collapse of US-Iran diplomacy
The Thursday market reaction shows how quickly oil prices can move when hopes for a Hormuz deal rise or fade.