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Up to 90 per cent off across 100 brands: Where to shop for Dubai's 12 hour sale today

The 12-hour event offers up to 90 per cent off and a chance to become a SHARE Millionaire

Last updated:
Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
2 MIN READ
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The 2026 edition of DSS is set to be the most value-packed yet, according to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
The 2026 edition of DSS is set to be the most value-packed yet, according to Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE).
Supplied

Dubai: If you have had your eye on something, today is the day to grab it. Dubai's big summer shopping season has kicked off with a 12-hour flash sale, and it is on right now until 10pm tonight.

Running today, Thursday 2 July from 10am to 10pm, the sale brings discounts of up to 90 per cent across more than 100 brands. It is the opening act of Dubai Summer Surprises (DSS), which runs all the way through to the end of August, so think of this as the season's big warm-up.

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Where to shop

The sale is happening across Majid Al Futtaim's malls, so head to one of these:

  • Mall of the Emirates

  • City Centre Mirdif

  • City Centre Deira

A few other locations are taking part too, but those three are your main spots for the day.

What to expect

The "up to 90 per cent" tag is the big headline, and you will find those deepest cuts on clearance and end-of-season stock. Fashion and footwear usually have the most on offer, so that is a good place to start, while electronics and beauty tend to see smaller but still worthwhile savings. The trick is to go in with a rough wish list rather than trying to see everything at once.

Spend Dh300, win big

Here is the fun part. If you spend Dh300 or more at participating stores today at Mall of the Emirates, City Centre Mirdif or City Centre Deira, you can enter a raffle for the chance to become a SHARE Millionaire.

Just remember to register your purchases through the SHARE app to be in with a shot, and hang on to your receipts.

There is more to come

Today is only the beginning. DSS 2026, themed "Make it a Dubai Summer", packs in 60 days of shopping, dining, concerts and family fun across the city. More flash sale weekends are lined up over the coming weeks, covering everything from gold and electronics to beauty and home.

There are prizes beyond the shopping too, including a chance to win one of 12 apartments through the new Win Your Home in Dubai draw, plus the Beat the Heat concerts and the return of Modesh World for the kids.

Before you go

The clock is the only catch. The sale wraps at 10pm sharp, so if there is something you have been waiting to buy, it is worth heading to the mall this evening. Happy shopping.

Areeba Hashmi
Areeba HashmiReporter
I’m a passionate journalist and creative writer graduate specialising in arts, culture, and storytelling. My work aims to engage readers with stories that inspire, inform, and celebrate the richness of human experience. From arts and entertainment to technology, lifestyle, and human interest features, I aim to bring a fresh perspective and thoughtful voice to every story I tell.
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