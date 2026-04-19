Swami Brahmaviharidas stated: "This is a gathering of gratitude, and a celebration of a Nation where we feel at home, safe and secure. As we fly the flag high, let our unity and solidarity fly higher for love, peace, and harmony. A country is not measured by the size of its land, wealth or population, but by the quality and character of its people and the vision, values and wisdom of its leaders. My innermost gratitude for the able, stable and commendable leadership of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the whole of the UAE for leading us all through challenging times, for protecting one and all, and respecting each one of us as an Emirati."