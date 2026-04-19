Emirati officials join over 1,000 people from diverse communities for special ceremony
Abu Dhabi: People of different faiths including Emirati officials joined hands at the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday to showcase their deep gratitude, unity, and solidarity with the leadership and people of the UAE in a special UAE flag-raising ceremony.
The BAPS Hindu Mandir officially reopened its doors to the public on April 14, in accordance with UAE safety and security guidelines. On April 19, the temple commemorated its return with the heartfelt UAE flag-raising ceremony in its majestic courtyard, drawing more than 1,000 attendees from across the country.
Senior Emirati officials, Indian community leaders, expatriate groups and civic representatives all stood together in the shadow of the temple’s soaring spires.
“Attendees gathered in a powerful show of unity, proudly waving UAE flags and joyfully parading in a procession around the campus, reflecting the nation’s spirit of tolerance and coexistence,” the temple management said.
Among those present were Brigadier General Hamed Mohammed Al-Harji, Head of the Joint Task Force; Mubarak Al Ameri, Executive Director of the Social Licensing and Control Sector at the Department of Community Development (DCD) in Abu Dhabi; and Brigadier General Mohammed Al Ameri. They were joined by Swami Brahmaviharidas, Head of BAPS Hindu Mandir Abu Dhabi and temple directors.
Community participation spanned vast breadth of cultural organisations. Indian expat cultural organisations such as Rajasthan Samaj, Odiya Samaj, Bengali Samaj, Marathi Samaj, Telugu Samaj, and Ayyappa Samaj joined, highlighting the broad support and shared sense of belonging across communities in the UAE In their own words
Brigadier General Hamed Mohammed Al-Harji, speaking at the ceremony, expressed his appreciation to Brahmavihari Swami for inviting the task force to participate in this momentous occasion. He noted that witnessing such a large and diverse gathering of community members united in gratitude and harmony was deeply moving. He further stated that the values reflected during the ceremony mirrored the spirit of the UAE and reaffirmed the task force’s continued commitment to ensuring that the safety and wellbeing of the community would always remain in trusted hands.
Swami Brahmaviharidas stated: "This is a gathering of gratitude, and a celebration of a Nation where we feel at home, safe and secure. As we fly the flag high, let our unity and solidarity fly higher for love, peace, and harmony. A country is not measured by the size of its land, wealth or population, but by the quality and character of its people and the vision, values and wisdom of its leaders. My innermost gratitude for the able, stable and commendable leadership of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the whole of the UAE for leading us all through challenging times, for protecting one and all, and respecting each one of us as an Emirati."
Mandir Chairman Ashok Kotecha echoed the sentiment: "The reopening of the BAPS Hindu Mandir is a moment of gratitude and reflection. The flag-raising ceremony stands as a symbol of our deep appreciation to the UAE's leadership and its people. We are honoured to be part of a nation that champions unity, compassion, and peaceful coexistence, and we remain committed to serving the wider community."
Swami Brahmaviharidas also took a moment to thank the Abu Dhabi Police for their round-the-clock dedication to the Mandir's safety and security, as well as the DCD for their continued support of all visitors and volunteers. That institutional backing, he said, had allowed the Mandir to pursue its mission with confidence and peace of mind.
What emerged during the period of closure, however, was a story that went largely untold. While temporarily shut to visitors during a period of global uncertainty and travel disruption, the Mandir did not simply wait. A dedicated volunteer team quietly stepped up, assisting stranded individuals with food, temporary accommodation, and basic medical support, all in close coordination with local authorities. The efforts were carried out discreetly, but their impact was deeply felt.
“Even while temporarily closed to visitors, the Mandir continued to serve as a center of care and service, reinforcing its role as more than a place of worship. Its outreach continues to reflect a wider commitment to social responsibility and the wellbeing of society,” the management said.
The temple’s reopening marked the end of a closure that had lasted several weeks. The Mandir first announced a temporary closure on March 2, which was subsequently extended until further notice on March 9.
On the reopening day, the Mandir had released a video capturing visitors' reactions. Many expressed their gratitude to the UAE and its leaders.
One visitor said: "We are fortunate to live in this country where you can feel absolutely safe wherever you go." Another added: "In this country, they are protecting me, same like Emiratis. So, we are very grateful for that."
Another added: "This country is our second home."
For many, the reopening of the temple carried a symbolic weight far beyond the doors of a single temple. "The UAE has tried to keep things very normal, calm waters, and the reopening of the Mandir is kind of a statement to show that the UAE is safe," said one visitor.
Another added: "The UAE government has been absolutely phenomenal on keeping us safe, and keeping our community safe, and the whole of the UAE safe."
Yet another visitor echoed a phrase that rang through the gathering: “One nation, one world and one humanity: This is called the UAE.”