Opening hours, registration details announced post temporary closure since March 2
Abu Dhabi: The BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi on Sunday announced it will reopen to the public after a temporary closure that lasted several weeks.
In a social media post, the Mandir management shared “a heartfelt message from Swami Brahmaviharidas, head of the BAPS Hindu Mandir in Abu Dhabi, ahead of the reopening on Tuesday, April 14, 2026.”
The management also confirmed opening hours and the need for registration prior to the visit.
The Mandir will be open Tuesday to Sunday from 9am to 8pm. Visitors are required to register before arriving, it said.
In his message, Swami Brahmaviharidas said: "With God's grace and prayers from millions, the BAPS Hindu Mandir through its saints and volunteers has served society selflessly and spiritually with courage, compassion, and prayers.”
"The Mandir is our home in a nation where everyone feels at home. Safe and peaceful. Please come with all your faith, all your hopes and all your prayers for your families, your friends, our future and the able, stable and commendable leadership of the UAE and all the wise leaders of the world who believe in love, peace and harmony. Let us be one, for one nation, one world, one humanity,” he added.
The Mandir first announced a temporary closure on March 2, which was subsequently extended until further notice on March 9. During that period, the Swamis continued to offer special prayers within the sacred sanctums of the Mandir, with the management saying the prayers were offered "for peace, protection, and the well-being of all."
The reopening announcement follows similar announcements from multiple places of worship in Dubai that had also closed due to the regional tensions.
It marks a significant moment for the UAE's Hindu community and millions of visitors from across faiths who have made the Mandir one of Abu Dhabi's most visited landmarks since it opened in 2024.