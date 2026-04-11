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Dubai places of worship update visiting hours and reopen services

Faith centres across the city align operations with safety guidelines and regulations

Last updated:
Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
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Dubai faith centres reopen with revised hours under CDA safety guidelines
Dubai faith centres reopen with revised hours under CDA safety guidelines
Virendra Saklani, Gulf News

Dubai: Places of worship across Dubai have announced updated schedules and phased reopenings, reflecting a coordinated effort to balance community access with safety and regulatory compliance under guidelines issued by the Community Development Authority (CDA).

The updates include revised visiting hours at Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar, the resumption of darshan at Shri Krishna Temple, and the partial reopening of St Mary’s Catholic Church for limited services.

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Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar revises visiting hours

Gurudwara Guru Nanak Darbar in Dubai has announced updated daily visiting hours, now open from 6:00 am to 6:00 pm, with last entry at 5:30 pm.

The management said the safety and well-being of devotees remains a top priority and urged visitors to strictly follow guidelines issued by the Community Development Authority (CDA) in Dubai.

Devotees were also offered prayers for peace, safety and spiritual guidance, with blessings extended to all worshippers.

Shri Krishna Temple resumes services

In a parallel development, Shri Krishna Temple Dubai has announced the resumption of regular darshan services from Saturday, April 11.

The temple management said the reopening follows official CDA guidelines and reflects ongoing efforts to gradually restore access to places of worship while ensuring full regulatory compliance.

Although specific protocols were not detailed, authorities have previously stressed adherence to safety directives and community guidelines issued by relevant bodies.

The move is expected to bring relief and joy to devotees eager to return for in-person worship and spiritual connection.

Church reopens with strict safety measures

St Mary’s Catholic Church Dubai has also reopened for limited liturgical services, marking a cautious step towards normalcy while maintaining strict safety protocols.

Church authorities confirmed that permission has been granted to resume services, but attendance will be restricted to indoor parish facilities, including the Main Church, Bishop Gremoli Hall, Bishop Paul Hall, and designated rooms above Bishop Paul Hall.

Outdoor gatherings and activities remain suspended as part of ongoing safety measures.

Attendance limits and online registration system

To manage capacity, only adults aged 18 and above will be allowed to attend obligatory weekend Masses.

Attendance will be strictly controlled through a mandatory online registration system on the church’s official website. Children and unregistered individuals will not be permitted entry.

Parishioners unable to secure slots are encouraged to participate via online streamed services.

Safety protocols and contingency planning

The church has advised worshippers to check Mass schedules in advance and book time slots early due to limited capacity.

A comprehensive contingency plan has also been put in place to address unforeseen situations, with parishioners urged to follow ushers’ instructions in case of emergencies.

The reopening across faith centres reflects a coordinated approach in Dubai to balance worship needs with public safety and regulatory compliance.

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