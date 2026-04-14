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Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai celebrates Vaisakhi 2026 with prayers, gratitude to UAE

Indian ambassador to UAE joins Sikh community in marking the birth of the Khalsa Panth

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Sajila Saseendran, Chief Reporter
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Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai celebrates Vaisakhi 2026 with prayers, gratitude to UAE

Dubai: Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai on Tuesday celebrated Vaisakhi with great fervour, devotion and warmth, as devotees gathered to mark one of the most significant festivals in the Sikh calendar.

Surender Singh Kandhari, Chairman of Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai, said the festival, which commemorates the birth of the Khalsa Panth, is a profound reminder of the timeless Sikh values of faith, courage, equality and selfless sewa (service). Khalsa Panth is the community of initiated Sikhs founded by Guru Gobind Singh in 1699 as a brotherhood of faith, courage and equality.

"The occasion was observed with prayer, reflection and a deep spirit of togetherness, as the community came together to celebrate this blessed day," he said.

Distinguished visitor

Dr Deepak Mittal, Indian Ambassador to the UAE, visited the gurudwara with his wife, Dr Alpna Mittal, and his mother. He joined the community in offering prayers and conveyed his message of support and good wishes to the Sikh community on the auspicious occasion.

"On the joyous occasion of Vaisakhi, I extend my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to the Sikh community in the UAE and across the world," Dr Mittal said.

"Vaisakhi is a festival of deep spiritual significance, inspiring values of courage, unity, compassion and service to humanity. It was a privilege to visit Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai with my family and join the celebrations on this blessed day."

Safety and gratitude

As devotees gathered to mark the occasion, the safety and well-being of all remained an utmost priority. Everyone was requested to follow the guidelines laid down by the Community Development Authority (CDA), Dubai, throughout the celebrations.

Kandhari expressed gratitude for the ambassador's presence and paid tribute to the UAE's leadership for the sense of security extended to all communities.

"It was heartening to witness the spirit of devotion and togetherness with which the Sikh community marked this blessed day. We were grateful for the Ambassador's visit and his message of support and good wishes to the Sikh community, which added warmth to the celebrations," he said.

"We also express our heartfelt gratitude to the UAE rulers and the authorities concerned for their care and constant efforts during this time of uncertainty, which made all communities feel safe, protected and supported. This spirit of reassurance and goodwill truly reflects the values of unity and harmony that define the UAE."

Kandhari said the gurudwara remains steadfast in its core ideals, and that occasions such as Vaisakhi reinforce the multicultural fabric that defines life in the UAE.

"Guru Nanak Darbar Gurudwara Dubai remains committed to the timeless ideals of sewa (service), humility, compassion and universal brotherhood. Occasions such as these continue to strengthen the bonds of goodwill and reflect the spirit of harmony and mutual respect that lies at the heart of the UAE's multicultural society," he added.

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