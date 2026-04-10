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Dubai’s Shri Krishna Temple to reopen for Darshan

Devotees welcome as temple resumes darshan under Dubai authority guidelines

Last updated:
Nathaniel Lacsina, Senior Web Editor
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Temple reopening brings relief as Dubai eases access to places of worship.
Temple reopening brings relief as Dubai eases access to places of worship.
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In a welcome development for the Hindu community in the emirate, Shri Krishna Temple Dubai has announced the resumption of regular darshan services starting Saturday, April 11, 2026.

The temple management committee confirmed that the reopening comes in line with official guidelines issued by the Community Development Authority Dubai, reflecting ongoing efforts across Dubai to gradually restore places of worship while adhering to regulatory frameworks.

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In a brief notice addressed to worshippers, the temple extended greetings of “Jai Shri Krishna” and shared that devotees will once again be able to visit for regular darshans after a period of restricted access.

While specific protocols were not detailed in the announcement, authorities have previously emphasised the importance of compliance with safety directives and community guidelines issued by relevant bodies.

The reopening is expected to bring relief and joy to devotees, many of whom have been awaiting the opportunity to return for in-person prayers and spiritual connection.

Temple authorities expressed appreciation for the community’s patience and cooperation, as religious institutions across the city continue to align their operations with public safety requirements.

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