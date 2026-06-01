Dubai: Hindu devotees of the Tengger community ascend the active Mount Bromo volcano to present offerings of rice, fruit, livestock and other items as part of the Yadnya Kasada festival near Probolinggo, East Java province on June 1, 2026.

The Yadnya Kasada ceremony is a ritual of the Tenggerese people, a sub-ethnic group of Javanese in eastern Java, in which offerings are thrown into the crater of Mount Bromo as a form of gratitude, prayer for safety, and fulfillment of a legendary vow to the mountain’s deity.