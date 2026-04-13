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‘El Nas Lel Nas’ launches UAE community movement to boost home-grown SMEs

New initiative brings celebrities together to champion small businesses across the UAE

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‘El Nas Lel Nas’ launches UAE community movement to boost home-grown SMEs

Dubai: Publsh Group and the news platform Lana have launched El Nas Lel Nas, meaning “People for People”, a new community-driven initiative designed to shine a spotlight on small and medium-sized businesses across the UAE by mobilising the country’s most influential public figures.

The initiative brings together celebrities, business leaders, athletes and creators who will voluntarily support selected small businesses at no cost. The concept is built on authenticity: participants visit or experience a business, form a genuine opinion, and share their experience only if they truly believe in it. There are no paid endorsements, no scripts, and no promotional obligations.

Economic impact

Content shared under the hashtag #ElNasLelNas is expected to translate into real-world visibility, customer engagement and economic impact for participating SMEs.

“As the world deals with ongoing challenges, the UAE’s incredible leadership has ensured that life here remains safe, stable and upbeat. El Nas Lel Nas is our way of honouring that spirit by stepping up as a community to keep our economy vibrant and our small businesses thriving,” said Kushal Desai and Sagar Chotrani of Publsh Group.

Small businesses affected by difficult market conditions can apply during a 10-day open window. Applications will be reviewed by a panel, which will shortlist businesses based on need and potential for recovery.

SMEs

Anil Bhoyrul, Managing Director at Lana, said SMEs form the backbone of the UAE economy. “SMEs represent 94 per cent of UAE companies and drive more than half of non-oil GDP. They are built not on corporate capital, but on personal conviction … El Nas Lel Nas gives the UAE’s most influential voices a channel to direct their care toward the people who need it most.”

He added that the initiative removes hierarchy and focuses on community-driven support “people for people.”

Several well-known UAE personalities have already joined the movement, including Mona Kattan, Zeina Khoury, and the Yaman brothers, Ayman Yaman and Ghazy Yaman.

“I was born and raised here. This is more than a place; it is our home. In times like this, we stand united supporting our people, businesses and economy,” said the Yaman brothers.

Applications for the initiative are now open via elnaslelnas.ae.

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