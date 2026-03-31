Amanda Maalouf’s tribute to Dubai turns beloved anthem into a powerful closing ceremony
Dubai: The closing moments of the Dubai World Cup 2026 weren’t filled with drones, fireworks or pop spectacle. Instead, the Meydan racecourse on Saturday fell into a rare moment of stillness as Lebanese singer Amanda Maalouf delivered a powerful orchestral rendition of a beloved Emirati song.
Backed by the UAE Philharmonic Orchestra, Amanda’s voice carried across the racecourse, turning a familiar Khaliji hit into one of the most emotional moments of the night.
“I only got on board two weeks ago,” Amanda told Gulf News in an exclusive interview over zoom.
“It was very last minute, but it all came together wonderfully!”
She explained that the usual closing spectacle had to be rethought this year due to the current geopolitical in the Gulf.
“This year the Dubai Racing Club and the producers wanted something simple and emotional that would touch people’s hearts and send a message.” The solution was to strip everything back.
“That’s how the idea came, the UAE national anthem and then the Dubai song Dubai Danat, just orchestra strings, choir and us singing.”
The song itself is a tribute to the city and has been widely loved in the region.
“It’s actually not a song that I wrote,” Amanda said.
“It’s a local song that’s out there for years. All the nationals know it. When people hear it, they recognise it from the first sentence.”
This version, however, was dramatically different.
She admitted it was one of the hardest songs she has ever performed.
“On so many aspects it was new to me. But I’m super proud to have been part of it.”
For Amanda, the pressure was real.
“I knew it was a very local song and that was a huge responsibility,” she said.
“Before going on stage I was just trying to breathe and be in the moment. I kept telling myself: I rehearsed so much, I know the song by heart, just enjoy it.”
What worried her most was how Emiratis would receive the performance.
“I was thinking about all the locals who know the song already. I was worried maybe I would pronounce something wrong or not give it justice.”
But once she stepped onto the stage, the atmosphere changed.
“When I saw the tourists, the expats and everyone enjoying the moment, I relaxed. I just looked around and realised how much people were enjoying it.”
The song describes the city as a place that welcomes everyone. It roughly translates to: "Dubai, the pearl of the world, a love that knows no end, whose past lives in the present. It greets you and offers you the flowers of life and feeling. So welcome, dear guests of Dubai. Ya Salam, ya Dubai.”
Amanda said one line in particular resonated deeply with her.
“The line welcoming the guests of Dubai really touched me,” she said.
“I am a guest in Dubai too. But at the same time you feel at home here.”
Amanda also appeared on stage wearing an Emirati-inspired look — an abaya with gold detailing and long hair styling.
“It looked perfect. It was also a tribute to the local fashion.”
Amanda’s connection to the city began when she moved to the UAE for Expo 2020 Dubai.
“I came to Dubai after auditioning to be the lead singer of the resident band at Expo,” she said.
“I came for a seven-month contract, and it completely changed my life.”
The Lebanese singer, who grew up listening to both Arabic and Western music, says Dubai allowed her to bring both influences together.
“In Lebanon I didn’t sing in Arabic as much,” she explained.
“But here there are so many Westerners and people from different cultures, and I love introducing them to Arabic music.”
For Amanda, the moment at Meydan was deeply personal.
“That was the highest peak of my career. And I only realised it after it happened.”
The reaction from the public was immediate and emotional.
“This whole morning I’ve been crying reading the comments on Instagram,” she said.
“Usually when you post something online there are negative comments. But this time there are zero bad comments ... They all seem happy with the tribute song!"
For Amanda, the performance was more than just another show.
“I felt like I was the voice of many people who wanted to express their love for Dubai,” she said.