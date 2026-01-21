Dubai-based singer-songwriter Maya on why Arabic and Jazz work perfectly

The Dubai-based artiste is known to meld genres, traditional Arabic melodies and contemporary beats to sound out a cultural kaleidoscope. She is – like many who identify as Dubai-ites – an expat, who redefined her notions of home and belonging through her work, and in doing so connected with others who’ve had similar experiences.

If you really want to sing to the soul, you must start with what you know. In Lebanese-Canadian singer-songwriter Maya Waked’s case, this means taking threads of experience – an Arab lineage, childhood in Beirut, a love for rhythm, and all the upheaval and self-discovery that comes with moving countries – and weaving them into a cohesive tapestry of sound that appeals to the ears as much as it does to the heart.

So, what is home really for the expat? “For a long period of time, ‘home’ for me, was parts of Lebanon where I grew up, where my friends and memories are. With time, it ceased to be a physical place, as I became an expatriate, and had to search for a long distance connection with my roots,” she says.

While her signature sound comes with a twang of nostalgia, she insists that reminiscing can be a positive experience. She explains: “Nostalgia can be positive and sunny. Our memories and places we miss are part of who we are and when we look back to beautiful moments we should always feel the beauty and positivity rather than regret or feeling of loss. This is what I try to express in my songs through the melodies and lyrics.”

“This is where I experienced the magic of music. Connection with my homeland happens every time I listen to Lebanese songs or I can sing my dialect in melodies. I wanted to share this feeling with Arabs and Lebanese scattered around the world so music can also become their home, a mix of emotions and memories. To explore these homecoming feelings through my songs and performances is priceless,” she adds.

After a recent performance in the UAE, Maya is back at the drawing board. “I am preparing the release of new original songs. Exploring new themes and new sounds. I want to perform more in the UAE. I feel Abu Dhabi and Dubai have the perfect environment and the most receptive audience,” she says.

And so her tunes span languages – Arabic, French, English – and genres including pop and Jazz. “French language and Lebanese dialect where always present in my background so it is very natural for me to express myself in both. What I love about Jazz is that it is always in the moment. It is a genre that encourages freedom and improvisations. And music should give us wings so we feel free,” she says.

It’s this dedication to music that’s also lead her to veer off the expected route of single genre expertise. “While I was exploring and being exposed to a large spectrum of influences, I realised that limiting myself to one genre does not define me. That’s when I found my voice. It wasn’t a strategic decision; it was an emotional necessity. My music needed to be a blend: something familiar enough to feel like home, but innovative enough to represent who I am today and resonate with Arabs and Lebanese living everywhere,” explains the Bi Beirut singer.

Over time, she found that inspiration is, well, everywhere; you only need look. “Of course places and cities inspire me and I sometimes create a sound inspired by a place after I leave it. I personally moved a lot, and I’m still unable to answer the question: where do you feel happiest? I would say I feel happy in the studio where I record a new song or on stage during a performance. And this place can be anywhere. Music helps me feel at the right place everywhere,” she tells us.

