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UK maintains green travel advice for UAE

UAE retains green status as Britain adds information on Middle East tensions

Last updated:
Huda Ata, Special to Gulf News
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British nationals living in or visiting the UAE advised to read the latest travel advice and sign up for email alerts to stay informed of any developments.
British nationals living in or visiting the UAE advised to read the latest travel advice and sign up for email alerts to stay informed of any developments.
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Abu Dhabi: The British Embassy in the UAE has confirmed that the UK's travel advice for the UAE remains unchanged, with the country retaining its green safety status despite updated guidance from the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) on regional tensions in the Middle East.

In a post on X, the embassy said: "Our Travel Advice for the UAE remains green and has not changed. We've updated it with additional information on regional tensions."

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It encouraged British nationals living in or visiting the UAE to read the latest travel advice and sign up for email alerts to stay informed of any developments.

The Embassy advises British nationals in the region to follow the instructions of local authorities, monitor local and international media, keep travel plans under review and ensure their travel documents remain valid.

The guidance also recommends that travellers obtain appropriate travel insurance covering their itinerary and emergency expenses.

Should tensions escalate, the FCDO advises British nationals to stay away from security and military facilities and, if instructed to take shelter, remain indoors or move to the nearest secure building. It notes that the greatest risk during attacks may come from falling debris caused by intercepted missiles.

Huda AtaSpecial to Gulf News
Huda Ata is an independent writer based in the UAE.
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