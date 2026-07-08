Company says outage affecting multiple accounts includes eLife accounts
Dubai: Telecom operator e& on Wednesday evening reported a service interruption in the UAE.
The company has alerted customers about service outage affecting multiple accounts including eLife accounts.
In an SMS to affected customers, e& said it had noticed the interruption and confirmed there is no need for customers to report it to the operator.
“You do not need to follow up or register a complaint as it’s already on our records,” e& said.
The company said it would share the status of the fix and the time needed to restore service through SMS updates as they become available.
“Thank you for your understanding,” the company added.
Some users reported disruptions in home internet and television services. Devices working on Wi-Fi could not connect to the internet.
Some users said they connected their laptops to their mobile hotspots and the internet services were still patchy.
Customers must now wait for the telecom operator to update them about how long it will take to resolve the service disruption and make alternative arrangements accordingly.