Ookla report shows outdated Wi-Fi routers are holding UAE users back from top speeds
Dubai: If your websites take forever to load, your Zoom call freezes, or Netflix keeps buffering, you’re not alone.
With repairs taking longer, the slowdown isn’t just due to undersea cables. Your home Wi-Fi setup could be why you’re not getting the speeds you pay for.
According to Ookla’s new Middle East Fiber and Wi-Fi Report, the UAE’s median broadband download speed reached 317.98 Mbps in Q2 2025. Upload speeds are also strong, at 147.28 Mbps, putting the country on par with Qatar and Jordan.
With modern routers, UAE users can achieve even higher speeds. Tests show Wi-Fi 6 routers delivering over 800 Mbps, more than ten times faster than older Wi-Fi 4 models.
Many households still use older routers that can’t keep up with today’s high-speed packages, the new report revealed.
Popular brands like Huawei and TP-Link are common, but outdated versions often limit performance.
Devices often connect to the slower 2.4 GHz band instead of the faster 5 GHz band.
Upgrade your router: Wi-Fi 6 and Wi-Fi 7 routers can unlock much faster speeds.
Plug in directly: Using an Ethernet cable for your laptop or console can double or triple speeds.
Consider mesh Wi-Fi: These systems spread strong coverage to every room, eliminating dead zones.
UAE providers are already adapting. Etisalat by e& and du now provide Wi-Fi 6 routers for new customers. Some packages include mesh Wi-Fi or even “fiber-to-the-room” technology, which ensures fast speeds throughout larger homes. Prices for gigabit plans have also dropped, making ultra-fast internet more accessible.
Bottom line? The Red Sea cable cuts have exposed just how dependent global connectivity is on a few undersea links. But in the UAE, the bigger problem for many households may be closer to home: outdated Wi-Fi.
With the right upgrades, UAE residents can enjoy smooth browsing, buffer-free streaming, and glitch-free video calls—even while the world waits for the cables under the Red Sea to be fixed.
