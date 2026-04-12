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UAE's Ministry of Defence launches 'Leadership Competency Assessment'

Move to develop a discipline-driven framework for selecting the nation’s protectors

Last updated:
Abdulla Rasheed, Editor - Abu Dhabi
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The Ministry of Defence has announced the launch of the “Leadership Competency Assessment,” targeting male Emirati high school students for the 2025–2026 academic year. This initiative forms part of the ministry’s ongoing efforts to develop a specialised training ecosystem that meets the highest standards of national readiness.

The assessment aims to cultivate a new generation of leaders and specialised national talents capable of contributing to safeguarding the nation’s future and ensuring the sustainability of its security. The ministry explained that the assessment is being implemented in collaboration with the Ministry of Education, with a pilot phase scheduled from 13 to 14 April, followed by the official phase from 15 to 18 April.

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The launch of this assessment aligns with the directives of the UAE’s wise leadership to invest in the capabilities of Emirati youth by guiding them through an integrated pathway focused on developing personal attributes, leadership and cognitive skills, analytical thinking, and strategic decision-making — enhancing their readiness to contribute to the military system and national security.

A forward-looking vision

The Ministry of Defence emphasised that the assessment reflects the UAE’s vision to prepare generations capable of keeping pace with future transformations—combining knowledge with practical application, and opening broad horizons for contributing to various fields of national development.

It further noted that the selection of the nation’s protectors is not left to chance, but is conducted through a structured system founded on commitment and discipline, making this initiative a strategic investment in national readiness, social cohesion, and military strength.

Strengthening national responsibility

The ministry affirmed that the assessment forms part of efforts to prepare youth for national service by advancing the training system, thereby enhancing the readiness of Emirati citizens and supporting the country’s development journey and sustained excellence.

Qualitative assessments

The assessment represents a pathway to develop the expertise and competencies of young individuals to become guardians of the nation’s security and stability. It targets those who aspire to take on challenges, push beyond their limits, and see themselves as future protectors of the homeland — not only as leaders, but as defenders.

Implementation mechanism

The Ministry of Defence confirmed that SMS notifications will be sent to high school students to initiate the assessment remotely from their homes using their personal devices. Students are encouraged to follow the Ministry’s official channels for details on registration and application requirements in line with the approved criteria.

Abdulla Rasheed
Abdulla RasheedEditor - Abu Dhabi
Abdullah Rashid Al Hammadi  is an accomplished Emirati journalist with over 45 years of experience in both Arabic and English media. He currently serves as the Abu Dhabi Bureau Chief fo Gulf News. Al Hammadi began his career in 1980 with Al Ittihad newspaper, where he rose through the ranks to hold key editorial positions, including Head of International News, Director of the Research Center, and Acting Managing Editor. A founding member of the UAE Journalists Association and a former board member, he is also affiliated with the General Federation of Arab Journalists and the International Federation of Journalists. Al Hammadi studied Information Systems Technology at the University of Virginia and completed journalism training with Reuters in Cairo and London. During his time in Washington, D.C., he reported for Alittihad  and became a member of the National Press Club. From 2000 to 2008, he wrote the widely read Dababees column, known for its critical take on social issues. Throughout his career, Al Hammadi has conducted high-profile interviews with prominent leaders including UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, HH Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and key Arab figures such as the late Yasser Arafat and former presidents of Yemen and Egypt. He has reported on major historical events such as the Iran-Iraq war, the liberation of Kuwait, the fall of the Berlin Wall, and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority. His work continues to shape and influence journalism in the UAE and the wider Arab world.
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