Employees must stay away from work without losing salary or leave entitlements
Abu Dhabi: Employees infected with communicable diseases during an epidemic or pandemic will be prohibited from attending work without losing their salaries or leave entitlements under amendments to the UAE's federal law on combating communicable diseases approved by the Federal National Council.
The amendments were passed during the council's 13th session of the third ordinary sitting of the 18th legislative term, chaired by FNC Speaker Saqr Ghobash.
The revised legislation strengthens the country's legal framework for preventing, monitoring and containing communicable diseases, while reinforcing safeguards for public health and the rights of individuals affected during outbreaks.
One of the most significant amendments stipulates that employees infected with a communicable disease during an officially declared epidemic or pandemic must not report to work in order to prevent further transmission of infection.
Under the approved provisions, the period during which an employee is prevented from working because of infection will not affect their salary, wages or any statutory leave entitlements, ensuring workers are not financially disadvantaged for complying with public health measures.
The revised law is part of efforts to strengthen national preparedness and response mechanisms for infectious disease outbreaks by establishing clear legal obligations for individuals, employers and authorities.
It also supports the country's public health strategy by encouraging compliance with isolation and infection-control measures without exposing affected employees to financial penalties or reductions in employment benefits.