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Do you need a sick leave certificate in the UAE? What employees should know

Key rules on sick leave certificates, pay and employer requirements in the UAE

Last updated:
Zainab Husain, Features Writer
3 MIN READ
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Do you need a sick leave certificate in the UAE? What employees should know
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Dubai: If you are working in the UAE, understanding the country’s sick leave rules is important to ensure you receive the correct entitlements and avoid potential issues with your employer.

In most cases, employees in the UAE are required to provide a medical certificate or official sick leave certificate when taking sick leave from work, particularly in the private sector. Under the UAE Labour Law, employees must notify their employer within three days of falling ill and provide a medical report or certificate issued by a recognised medical authority.

UAE sick leave rules explained

Once an employee has completed their probation period, they are entitled to up to 90 days of sick leave per year. This is typically divided as follows:

  • First 15 days: Full pay

  • Next 30 days: Half pay

  • Remaining 45 days: Unpaid

During probation, employers are generally not legally required to provide paid sick leave. However, some companies may allow unpaid sick leave if the employee submits a valid medical report.

Is a sick leave certificate mandatory in the UAE?

Whether a sick leave certificate is required may depend on your company’s internal policy, which is why it is important to check with your Human Resources (HR) department. However, many employers in the UAE request a sick leave certificate even if an employee is absent for only one or two days due to illness.

Under Article 31 of the UAE Labour Law, employees are required to provide a medical report from the local health authority in their emirate to justify their sick leave.

Sick leave certificates should usually be issued by a UAE-licensed clinic or hospital approved by:

  • Dubai Health Authority (DHA)

  • Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP)

  • Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (DOH)

For longer periods of sick leave, additional attestation may sometimes be required.

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How to get a sick leave certificate in the UAE

In the UAE, sick leave certificates can only be issued by a licensed doctor, clinic, hospital, or approved telehealth service. Here is how the process usually works:

1. Visit a clinic or hospital

Employees can visit either a government or private healthcare facility licensed by the relevant health authority in their emirate.

These include:

  • Dubai Health Authority (Dubai)

  • Ministry of Health and Prevention (Northern Emirates)

  • Department of Health – Abu Dhabi (Abu Dhabi)

2. Medical assessment

A doctor will assess your condition and determine whether you are medically unfit to work and how many days of rest are required.

3. Receive your medical certificate

If the doctor approves your sick leave, the clinic may issue:

  • A medical certificate

  • Sick leave certificate

  • Medical leave report

This is often sent through email, WhatsApp, the clinic’s mobile app, or provided as a printed document.

4. Submit the certificate to your employer

Most employers require employees to send the sick leave certificate to HR or their manager as soon as possible.

How much does a sick leave certificate cost in Dubai?

In Dubai, non-attested sick leave certificates are usually issued free of charge. However, an attested sick leave certificate costs Dh70.

If your sick leave exceeds five days, attestation of the medical certificate is generally required. Employees planning to take extended sick leave should confirm with their employer whether attestation is necessary.

How to attest a sick leave certificate in the UAE

The attestation process depends on where the certificate was issued.

  • If your sick leave certificate was issued in Sharjah or the Northern Emirates, attestation can be completed through the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MOHAP) website - mohap.gov.ae

  • For certificates issued in Dubai or Abu Dhabi, approval from the respective emirate’s health authority is required before submitting the document electronically through the MOHAP system.

If the sick leave certificate, companion leave, or medical report has already been attested by the relevant health authority, such as the Department of Health – Abu Dhabi, Dubai Health Authority, or Sharjah Health Authority,  additional attestation from MOHAP is generally not required.

What employees should remember

Employees in the UAE should always inform their employer promptly if they are unable to work due to illness and check their company’s internal sick leave procedures.

Keeping a valid medical certificate from an approved healthcare provider can help avoid disputes related to salary deductions, leave approval, or absence records.

Related Topics:
UAE Labour Law

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