The government of Ajman has announced a change in the working week for all federal entities, in line with the new rules issued by the UAE federal government earlier today.
Starting January 1, public sector entities in Ajman will be following a four-and-a-half day working week. Saturday and Sunday will be the new off days, while Friday will be a half day.
The new official working hours will be 7.30am to 3.30pm from Monday to Thursday (eight hours) and until 12pm on Fridays (4 hours, 30 minutes).
Dubai and Abu Dhabi have also announced a similar change in their working weeks and off days.