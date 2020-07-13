It will be a hot day in the UAE, but, some residents might see a rainbow today. According to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast, while it will be mostly sunny across the country today, some ares will see "partly cloudy" weather, and even rain.
The NCM has said that there is some "chance of convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon, may extend towards internal areas."
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in internal areas of Abu Dhabi, while it may rain in and around Al Ain.
A warm breeze is expected through the day, "light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times," which will cause "blowing dust and sand, reducing horizontal visibility over exposed areas".
It will be a hot day with temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 46– 49°C. And, even 50°C in some parts of Abu Dhabi. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 41-45°C, and 35-39°C in the mountainous regions.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 50.2°C.
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 75-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.
The NCM also said that the sea will be relatively calm along the UAE's coastline.