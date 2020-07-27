It will be a hot day in the UAE, but, it might rain in some areas. According to the National Centre of Meteorology's daily forecast, UAE will see mostly sunny to "partly cloudy in general, and some low clouds will appear over the eastern coast during morning, with a chance of convective clouds formation eastward and southward by afternoon, associated with rainfall.."
Partly cloudy weather is mostly expected in Abu Dhabi.
A warm breeze is expected through the day, the NCM has forecast "light to moderate winds, freshening at times," which will cause "blowing dust and sand".
Temperature highs in internal areas expected to reach 42-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 33-38°C in the mountainous regions. Compared to last week, there is no major change in temperatures across the country.
The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 46.6°C.
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 65-85 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 60 per cent.
The NCM also said that the sea will be relatively calm along the UAE's coastline. "The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea," the daily weather forecast reported.