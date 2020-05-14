Image Credit: Clint Egbert/Gulf News

UAE will see mostly sunny and partly cloudy weather today. The National Centre of Meteorology, in their daily forecast, said it will be: "Fair to partly cloudy at times especially Eastward."

Warm winds are expected to carry dust across the country. "Light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times over the sea, causing blowing dust daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 reaching 40 km/hr," according to the daily weather forecast.

In internal areas, the temperature highs are expected to reach 36 – 40°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31 – 35°C, and 25 – 30°C in the mountainous regions. The highest temperature recorded across the country yesterday was 39.7°C

The NCM also said that the weather will get humid by night, and Friday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal and internal areas. It will be particularly "humid over the coasts during the morning especially Northward", the weather bureau indicated.

Humidity levels across the UAE are expected to hit 80-90 per cent in coastal areas and internal areas. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 65 per cent.

The sea is expected to be rough both in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea till 10am today.

In a weather warning issued late last night, the NCM said: "Continuity of rough to very rough sea at times in the Arabian Gulf with wave height reaching 6 – 8 / 9 FT off shore, due to fresh to strong at times Northwesterly winds with speed of 55 km/hr, until 10:00am Thursday."