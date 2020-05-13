1 of 10
Children of the Jordanian Imam Ahmad al Harasis read holy Koran at their home prior to Taraweeh prayer during the holy fasting month of Ramadan as prayers by worshippers in the holy places are suspended in Amman, Jordan.
Image Credit: Reuters
2 of 10
A muezzin of the shrine of Sheikh Abdul Qadir Jeelani prays alone since all places of worship remain closed.
Image Credit: Reuters
3 of 10
Internally displaced Afghan children read the Koran at a mosque, in Kabul, Afghanistan.
Image Credit: Reuters
4 of 10
Internally displaced Somali men perform prayers after iftar at the Shabelle makeshift camp in Hodan district of Mogadishu, Somalia.
Image Credit: Reuters
5 of 10
A migrant carries food packages distributed by UNHCR in Tripoli, Libya.
Image Credit: Reuters
6 of 10
People eat their Iftar meal provided by a group of volunteers in a damaged neighbourhood, amid fear for the coronavirus disease outbreak, in Atarib, Aleppo countryside, Syria.
Image Credit: Reuters
7 of 10
A man takes part in prayers at the Al Munawarah mosque in Jantho, Aceh, Indonesia.
Image Credit: AFP
8 of 10
A girl lies down as women pray at a mosque during the holy month of Ramadan in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso.
Image Credit: Reuters
9 of 10
A boy helps prepare food packages to be distributed to poor families during the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran.
Image Credit: Reuters
10 of 10
A daily wage labourer sits on the road's median barrier as he breaks fast during Ramadan, in Karachi, Pakistan.
Image Credit: Reuters