UAE weather alert: Umm Al Quwain cemetery shut until Saturday

Authorities cite safety and maintenance concerns; closure until Saturday
Umm Al Quwain: Authorities have announced the temporary closure of a cemetery in Umm Al Quwain due to ongoing unstable weather conditions.
The General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat said the cemetery will remain closed to visitors from Wednesday until Saturday, as a precautionary measure to ensure public safety and allow for necessary maintenance.
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The move comes as unstable weather conditions are expected to continue across the UAE until Friday.
Officials expressed appreciation for the public’s cooperation and understanding, urging residents to adhere to the temporary restrictions in the interest of safety.