Orange County's Norte Fire has burnt 570 acres; crews are battling another fire in Malibu
Los Angeles: The UAE Consulate General in Los Angeles has urged Emirati citizens in the United States to exercise caution after two wildfires broke out in Southern California, one in Orange County and another in Malibu, Los Angeles County.
The consulate advised citizens to follow safety instructions issued by local authorities, register with the UAE's Tawajudi service and contact 0097180024 or 0097180044444 in an emergency.
The warning comes as firefighters battle a series of wildfires fuelled by powerful Santa Ana winds, high temperatures and dry conditions across Southern California, prompting widespread evacuations and damaging homes.
In Orange County, the Norte Fire broke out on Friday, October 16, near San Clemente and rapidly spread towards residential neighbourhoods in San Juan Capistrano.
The blaze had burned approximately 570 acres by Friday evening and remained zero per cent contained, according to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (CAL FIRE).
At least six homes were damaged or destroyed, while approximately 16,000 residents were ordered to evacuate affected areas. Schools were also disrupted as emergency crews worked to prevent the flames from spreading further into residential communities.
Meanwhile, in Malibu, the Bryson Fire erupted on Thursday, October 15, near Encinal Canyon Road, prompting evacuation orders and warnings in parts of western Los Angeles County.
The fire had burned approximately 147 acres and was 39 per cent contained by Friday evening. Malibu authorities reported no damage or destruction to buildings, although evacuation warnings and road closures remained in place.
The fires erupted during a period of exceptionally dangerous weather, with strong Santa Ana winds, low humidity and high temperatures increasing the risk of rapidly spreading flames.