It will be a warm and dusty day in the UAE today. Apparently, it's better to stay indoors today as a yellow alert has been issued, warning of "winds blowing dust causing poor horizontal visibility", in some of internal and coastal areas from "6.30am until 6pm."
The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "Sunny to partly cloudy in general and low clouds will appear over the eastern coast during the morning. Some convective clouds may form over the eastern mountains by afternoon." While cloudy weather will be seen in most parts of the country at times, it will mostly affect Al Ain, and Fujairah
Winds reaching up to a speed of 40 km/hr at times over will kick up dust in these areas:
An overall decrease in temperature highs across the country is expected after tomorrow. Today, maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 42-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-41°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Relative humidity will increase by night and on Monday morning with a chance of fog and mist formation especially westward.. Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 70-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 75 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.