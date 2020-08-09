Even though it will be a warm day in the UAE again, there will be some respite with clouds across the country. The UAE's National Center of Meteorology, in it's daily weather forecast said that the weather will be: "Partly cloudy in general to cloudy over some eastern and southern areas with probability of light rainfall."
While cloudy weather will be seen in most parts of the country, light rainfall is expected in parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Fujairah, Al Dhaid, and Jais Mountains.
See also:
- UAE: Debit card blocked, no salary for three months; how will I survive the COVID-19 pandemic?
- UAE: Reader tries to cancel credit card, bank asks him to pay extra annual fee of Dh1,500
- UAE: ‘My bank gave me Dh156 cashback, instead of Dh1,219.06 on my credit card. Please help!’
- UAE: Reader complains against bank charges of Dh1,300 for a credit card that was blocked
A warm breeze is expected through the day, the NCM has forecast "light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust."
There is an overall decrease in temperature highs across the country. Maximum temperatures in internal areas expected to reach 43-46°C. In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 37-42°C, and 34-38°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high in the UAE's coastal and internal areas, hitting 60-90 per cent. In the mountainous regions it will go up to a maximum of 85 per cent.
The sea along the UAE's coastline will be relatively calm, or "slight to moderate" according to UAE's weather bureau.