UAE traffic update: Traffic snarls hit Dubai–Sharjah road

Morning rush hour slows commuters on Dubai–Sharjah road, E11, Al Qusais, and Al Mamzar

Lekshmy Pavithran, Assistant Online Editor
UAE commuters warned: Traffic snarls hit Dubai–Sharjah road
Google Map

Commuters can expect slower travel times during the morning rush hour, particularly on routes connecting Sharjah to Dubai, according to real-time Google Maps data. Traffic is building steadily across several key industrial, residential, and commercial areas.

Heavy congestion in Sharjah and Al Mamzar

On the E11 road towards Dubai and in the Al Mamzar area, Industrial Area 13 is experiencing heavy congestion, with vehicles moving at reduced speeds along main routes. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes to avoid delays.

Minor accidents causing delays in Al Qusais

In Al Qusais Industrial Areas, a minor accident has been reported, causing additional delays along the corridor. Dubai Police advise motorists involved in minor accidents to safely pull over to the side of the road to avoid obstructing traffic and to use the “On The Go” service at the nearest petrol station to file a report.

Moderate traffic in residential areas

Traffic in Mehathab Residential is slowing commutes, especially near schools and major junctions. Drivers should anticipate longer journey times through these neighbourhoods.

Gridlock hits E11 corridor

The E11 corridor is experiencing its typical morning congestion, particularly near Al Qusais and Sahara Centre, where traffic merges from multiple feeder roads. Around Sahara Centre, congestion increases as commuters and shoppers converge on retail and service hubs during peak hours.

Safety reminders from Dubai Police

  • Stay above the minimum speed to keep traffic moving safely; slow driving in fast lanes can cause confusion and collisions.

  • Children under four should always be secured in the appropriate child safety seat — a simple step that saves lives.

Authorities recommend planning journeys early, following live navigation updates, and avoiding congested intersections wherever possible. Motorists are urged to remain patient and follow traffic rules to ensure a safe and smooth commute.

