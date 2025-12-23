Morning rush hour slows commuters on Dubai–Sharjah road, E11, Al Qusais, and Al Mamzar
Commuters can expect slower travel times during the morning rush hour, particularly on routes connecting Sharjah to Dubai, according to real-time Google Maps data. Traffic is building steadily across several key industrial, residential, and commercial areas.
On the E11 road towards Dubai and in the Al Mamzar area, Industrial Area 13 is experiencing heavy congestion, with vehicles moving at reduced speeds along main routes. Drivers are advised to allow extra travel time or consider alternative routes to avoid delays.
In Al Qusais Industrial Areas, a minor accident has been reported, causing additional delays along the corridor. Dubai Police advise motorists involved in minor accidents to safely pull over to the side of the road to avoid obstructing traffic and to use the “On The Go” service at the nearest petrol station to file a report.
Traffic in Mehathab Residential is slowing commutes, especially near schools and major junctions. Drivers should anticipate longer journey times through these neighbourhoods.
The E11 corridor is experiencing its typical morning congestion, particularly near Al Qusais and Sahara Centre, where traffic merges from multiple feeder roads. Around Sahara Centre, congestion increases as commuters and shoppers converge on retail and service hubs during peak hours.
Authorities recommend planning journeys early, following live navigation updates, and avoiding congested intersections wherever possible. Motorists are urged to remain patient and follow traffic rules to ensure a safe and smooth commute.
