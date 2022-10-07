Abu Dhabi: The UAE, in cooperation with the Secretariat General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), will host the fourth edition of the GCC Visual Arts Forum from December 20 to 25 at Manarat Al Saadiyat in Abu Dhabi.

The forum is aimed at promoting the creativity of GCC artists, in line with the GCC Cultural Strategy 2020-2030 that was launched under the directives of the heads of states and the Ministers of Culture of the GCC countries.

The programme includes a series of technical workshops, cultural tours, as well as networking activities to facilitate greater exchange of knowledge and experience among the participants.

A selection of GCC artists will also hold an art exhibition, inspired by the event’s slogan “You and I, what and when?”, until December 30 at the same venue. Aside from being a platform to support the artists, the art exhibition will also honour the best three participating works in four categories namely: visual arts, traditional Arabic calligraphy, Arabic calligraphy letters, and photography.

‘Investing in artistic energies’

Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, UAE Minister of Culture and Youth, said: “The UAE attaches great importance to investing in artistic energies and creations.”

“Art projects are important for our mental wellbeing and are fundamental to the progress and growth of civilizations and human beings. Such art projects contribute to creating a fertile and conducive environment for more creations,” she added.

Al Kaabi underscored “the forum is an opportunity to take a closer look at the creativity of Gulf artists. It is a promising platform for networking, learning from each other’s experiences and developing new techniques to advance art in the region.”

“We give great value to the effort that goes into the creation of art and offer support for artists and creators to access global platforms. Showcasing their works would open new avenues and unleash opportunities for them to hone their craft,” she added.

How to participate