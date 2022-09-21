Abu Dhabi: Five children have been recognised in Abu Dhabi for their artistic creations during the fourth international ‘Magic of Friendship’ art competition, organised by the Embassy of Azerbaijan in the UAE.
The contest is organised annually by the Azerbaijani Ministry of Education and the Children and Youth Development Centre. Education officials, parents of the winning students, and other dignitaries then congratulate the winners in a vibrant award ceremony in the capital.
Opening the event, Mahir Aliyev, Azerbaijani Ambassador to the UAE, said Magic of Friendship international children’s art competition has been held for a number of years, with the fourth edition kicking off in 2021.
A total of 45 children from different schools in UAE participated in this edition, and five children from two schools were selected as winners.
“In the UAE, there has always been great interest in the international competitions held by Azerbaijan. At the same time, participants from Azerbaijan also record many wins in international competitions held in the UAE. This is a very good example of the high level of cooperation between our countries in all fields,” Aliyev said.
Winners received medals, certificates and gifts, and were invited to a traditional tea party.