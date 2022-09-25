Dubai: A sum of Dh243,000 was raised at the recent inaugural auction of Art be a Part, a new artists’ community based in Dubai dedicated to supporting humanitarian causes.
Organisers said proceeds of the fundraising will go to Dubai Cares, part of Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI), and United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) India.
Artists from around the world contributed the artworks for the auction.
“This is just the start, but we have received a wonderful response to the initiative, and I’m so grateful for all the support,” said Medha Nanda, founder of Art be a Part, following the official launch event that was attended by prominent guests, including Amal Al Redha, director of donor relations and partnerships at Dubai Cares and Fairuz Taqi-Eddin, chief of partnerships and resource mobilisation at UNICEF Gulf area office, Dubai.
Nanda added: “We have already attracted artists of many nationalities, and in the next couple of years, we hope to grow our community and create a positive impact all over the world.”
Highest bids
The paintings which attracted the highest bids were ‘How to spend it’ from Italian contemporary artist Pablo Dana, ‘Don’t move a muscle’, the portrait of a tiger by Steven Graver, a British artist currently living in India and ‘Talitha’, a serigraph from Hollywood actor and musician Luke Goss.