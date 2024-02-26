Abu Dhabi: A total of Dh760,789,820.34 worth pension payments for the month of February are due to be disbursed on Tuesday (February 27), the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) announced on Monday
An increase of Dh78,876,646 has been recorded in comparison to the pension amount disbursed last February, which totalled Dh681,913,174.71.
There are 47,724 eligible Emiratis due to receive this month’s pension amount, indicating an increase of 1,780 registered members in comparison to the same month last year, during which the number of eligible members was 45,944.
These expenses are being disbursed to Emiratis who are subject to Federal Law No. 7 of 1999 for Pension and Social Security and its amendments, as well as to eligible beneficiaries whose files are managed by the GPSSA, on behalf of the Ministry of Finance.