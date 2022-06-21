The patient had presented with a rare and fast-growing tumour in the thoracic inlet and neck area, and experts determined that the growth of the mass could not be prevented with medication. Surgery was therefore the only option to ensure the patient’s recovery.

How the surgery was performed

A multidisciplinary team of surgeons, including orthopaedic, vascular, neurological and general surgeons, planned the surgical approach to prevent any side effects like injury to the major limbs, vessels and nerves. The surgery was then carried out.

Dr Abdelmagid Eltayeb, consultant orthopaedic surgeon at the hospital, provided access to the tumour area with using instruments tailored for the patient to ensure the most precise reconstruction of the collar bone, and a good surgical field without compromising the arm range of motion. Subsequently, Dr Abdul Rahman Maher, consultant vascular and endovascular surgeon, dissected and controlled the major vessels of the neck and arm while ensuring medial and lateral control of delicate central area. Then, Dr Anas Tawakol, consultant neurosurgeon, dissected and applied protectors to the nerve roots. This was done to protect the major nerves of the arm and ensure full motion of the arms. The surgical planning was led by Dr Haytham El Salhat, consultant general surgeon and surgical oncologist.

Several procedures

After hours of surgical exposure, the 900g mass, which extended from the middle of the lower neck down to the lower shoulder blade in the posterior chest, and also down to the spine medially, was removed by the Dr El Salhat and Dr Ibrahim Tamur, general surgeon. Then the reconstruction of the area was carried out.