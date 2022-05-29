Fujairah: A woman’s life has been saved in the UAE after a rare operation to remove a brain tumour and implant a prosthetic in a gap in her skull, Fujairah Hospital said on Sunday.
The surgical team at Fujairah Hospital, an affiliate of Emirates Health Services (EHS), successfully performed the operation to remove a meningioma tumour and implant a 3D-printed prosthetic.
Tests and CT scans of the patient revealed a gap in the skull, which required the installation of a prosthetic. The hospital collaborated with a specialised institution in the US to design a piece made of polyethylene ketone using 3D-printing technology. Neurosurgeons at Fujairah Hospital were able to remove the tumour, and then proceeded to implant the prosthetic and reconstruct the skull.
‘Rapid response’
Ahmed Obaid Al Khadim, director of Fujairah Hospital, said: “[EHS] is committed to providing the hospitals under its umbrella with highly qualified and experienced medical teams, in addition to the most advanced medical technology, including artificial intelligence and 3D printing. This allows us to ensure rapid responses to emergency cases and offer early diagnosis services, in line with EHS’ strategic objectives.”
Fujairah Hospital had recently announced that its medical teams performed 684 successful surgeries in the first quarter of 2022, including 186 cardiac catheterisation operations using the new catheter device. The hospital had also said it had performed a total of 3,135 procedures last year, including 552 cardiac catheterisations.