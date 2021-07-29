The UAE stresses the importance of two states solution for Palestine in its statement submitted to the UN Security Council quarterly open debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question.' Image Credit: WAM

NEW YORK: The UAE has stressed that the only sustainable solution to overcome the deteriorating conditions in the Palestinian territory is to achieve a two-state solution through the creation of an independent and sovereign Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, in line with the relevant Security Council resolutions, the Madrid reference, and the Arab Peace Initiative.

This came in a written statement submitted by the UAE to the UN Security Council quarterly open debate on “The situation in the Middle East, including the Palestinian Question”. The statement drew attention to the difficult humanitarian, political, and economic challenges facing the Palestinian people, especially in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and the obstruction of the political process.

Urgent support

The UAE stressed that strengthening the international community’s tangible, practical, and urgent support for vital sectors in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, including the health and education sectors, must be an immediate priority.

In this regard, the UAE highlighted the food and health aid it recently provided, reflecting its historic commitment to the Palestinian people.

UAE aid

Between 2013 and 2020, the UAE has provided more than US$840 million to finance vital sectors and support development efforts in the Palestinian territory. This is in addition to the US$2.6 million in food aid recently sent to thousands of Palestinian families in the Gaza Strip, the delivery of more than 30 ambulances, and other medical assistance since the onset of the pandemic.

The UAE affirmed that the international community must help maintain the recent ceasefire and encourage efforts to prevent escalation and advance negotiations. It also emphasised the need to protect the prospects for the two-state solution and to break the deadlock by relaunching a credible peace process.

Accordingly, the UAE affirmed its support for regional and international efforts to advance this process, particularly the efforts of Egypt and Jordan in helping to reach a ceasefire. The UAE also underscored the need to stop all illegal practices in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, which threaten the two-state solution and violate international law and relevant Security Council resolutions. These activities include building and expanding settlements, confiscating and demolishing Palestinian property, and forcibly displacing the population.

Legal status

The statement also asserted the importance of preserving the legal status of East Jerusalem, ensuring Palestinians can practise their religious traditions, and of respecting the historic role of Jordan as the custodian of the holy sites in Jerusalem.