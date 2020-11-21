Abu Dhabi: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received today the US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who is currently visiting the UAE as part of a regional tour.
Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the US Secretary of State at Al Shatti Palace in Abu Dhabi and discussed with him ways to enhance ties of friendship and cooperation between the UAE and the United States, as well issues of mutual interest.
During the meeting, which was attended by Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan, National Security Adviser, and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the two sides also reviewed regional and international developments. They also exchanged views over the ongoing efforts being made to settle regional crises and contain tensions through dialogue, diplomatic means and joint work to support regional peace and regional stability.
They further discussed the risks of extremism, terrorism, hate speech and incitement, stressing the need for effective international action to counter such scourges.
The meeting also touched on the peace treaty “Abraham Accord” signed between the UAE and Israel, and highlighted its important role in setting a new phase of relations and cooperation among countries of the Middle East, in addition to building on it to consolidate security, peace and stability and achieve prosperity for the peoples of the region.
Both sides also discussed the results of the Emirati-American strategic dialogue launched last October and its pivotal role in enhancing understanding between the two countries, deepening bilateral relations and pushing them into broader horizons across various fields.