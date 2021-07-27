1 of 8
Pakistani actor Adnan Siddiqui has contracted COVID. He told fans of his illness via tweet. "Hello everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one!" he wrote. He added, "I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation. I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done.”
Image Credit: Insta/adnansid1
2 of 8
Maya Ali’s 32nd birthday comes with balloons, smiles and a gigantic cake. She said she’s ‘blessed’.
Image Credit: Insta/official_mayaali
3 of 8
Image Credit: Insta/mehwishhayatofficial
4 of 8
Saba Qamar, who played the late Qandeel Baloch in the television serial ‘Baaghi’, is urging men to give up ‘bro code’ and expose sexual predators. In an Instagram story she wrote: "If you are a man and you've ever cared even once for any woman in your life, please call out men in your circles with predatory behaviour. Please break your bro codes. If you can’t do that then stop pretending to be an ally because you're only enabler then.”
Image Credit: Insta/sabaqamarzaman
5 of 8
‘Ishq Zehnaseeb’ star Sonya Hussyn is reportedly to marry in 2023. She participated in an 'Ask me Anything' session on her Instagram Stories where she claimed she’d be getting hitched. However, she’s certain she won’t be marrying anyone from the industry. When a fan asked her if her groom-to-be is an actor, she retorted: 'God forbid!'
Image Credit: Insta/sonyahussyn
6 of 8
Pakistani actress Uroosa Siddiqui has stunned fans with her dramatic transformation. While she's known for her powerful presence on screen, her weight obviously bothered her. The 'Takkay Ki Ayegi Baraat' however spent three long years getting into shape - a journey applauded by stars including Hina Altaf and Minal Khan.
Image Credit: Insta/uroosasiddiqui.official
7 of 8
TV actress Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain have given birth to their first child together. In a snapshot, Yasir held his son and expressed his gratitude. Sharing a black-and-white photograph of himself holding his bundle of joy in the air, Kabir Hussain he thanked his wife Iqra Aziz. He posted: "Thankyou @iiqraaziz .
Image Credit: Insta/yasir.hussain131
8 of 8
Ayeza Khan is a Bollywood fan. This week she re-enacted Kajol's iconic dialogue from ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ as she sported a blue and red tracksuit. "Playing this character has been so fun for me! Especially because it allowed me enjoy some of my favourite movie stars, like @kajol I’m so grateful and can’t wait for you guys to see this!" she wrote.
Image Credit: Insta/ayezakhan.ak