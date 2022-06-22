Sharjah: His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has donated to Islamic Manuscripts House (IMH) of Al Qasimia University, the seventh set of original manuscripts to be made available to researchers and specialists for perusal and study.
The batch included 249 original manuscripts whose topics include language, grammar, morphology, hadith [prophetic sayings], jurisprudence and interpretation in the sciences of the Quran, the statutes, logic, beliefs, philosophy and other sciences, written in Arabic and Persian.
The gift of the Ruler of Sharjah also included 25 parts of the Quran and four ancient lithographs.
With these donations, the Manuscripts House at Al Qasimia University continues its intellectual and cultural leadership, calling on researchers, those interested and specialists in the field of Islamic history, jurisprudence and other sciences to benefit from the rare and precious manuscripts available there.
This donation is considered the seventh among the collections that Sheikh Sultan gives to the Islamic Manuscripts House of Al Qasimia University, which currently includes some of the rarest original documents, and ancient lithographs in all fields of science and knowledge, which were written many languages.