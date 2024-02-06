Sharjah: The annual Sharjah Light Festival returns to the emirate tomorrow (Wednesday), adding three sites to a list of 12 sites that will feature immersive projections on their facades for 12 nights.
Organised by the Sharjah Commerce and Tourism Development Authority (SCTDA), the 13th edition of the Festival (concluding on February 18) is held under the patronage of His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah.
The light shows are inspired by the culture, history, and nature of Sharjah and the UAE, SCTDA said. Utilising “energy-efficient lighting technologies and innovations”, the Festival invites the public to experience the light performances from 6pm to 11pm daily, while on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays the spectacle will continue till midnight.
Other key destinations and landmarks include Khalid Lagoon, Al Majaz Waterfront, BEEAH Group Headquarters, Al Dhaid Fort, Sharjah Mosque, Sheikh Rashid Al Qasimi Mosque, Al Noor Mosque, and Al Rafisah Dam, along with the SLF Light Village, situated in front of the University City Hall building in Sharjah, which started the celebration for this year’s edition on February 1, hosting more than 55 small and medium-sized projects.
Narrating heritage, envisioning the future
Through the selection of locations, the SCTDA aims to highlight the diversity, culture, history, and “trajectory” of the emirate, while showcasing the aesthetics and beauty of landmarks. Artistic and colourful light shows will adorn historical monuments and deliver narratives about the emirate’s legacy and heritage, as well as futuristic buildings that “translate the emirate’s development and innovation”. All these landmarks will “exemplify Sharjah as a diverse and inclusive destination for tourism, cultural and artistic experiences”.
Each year, the Sharjah Light Festival attracts hundreds of thousands of visitors to the emirate, enabling them to appreciate the creative skills of globally-renowned artists. Last year’s edition attracted nearly 1.3 million visitors, including 189,000 visitors to the Light Village.